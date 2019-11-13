Central Lutheran Church celebrated 65 years at its current location, 259 W. Wabasha St., Winona, and 25 of including the Hendrickson organ with a special ceremony and organ concert on Nov. 10.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Guest preacher, Synod Bishop Regina Hassannally, spoke during the celebration of the stories of the past, present and future for the church, and Aaron David Miller performed in an organ concert after the reception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.