 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle truck overturns at I-90/Hwy. 61 split
0 comments
top story

Cattle truck overturns at I-90/Hwy. 61 split

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash on I-90 and Hwy. 61

A truck carrying cattle overturned at the I90 / Hwy. 61 split in Minnesota.

A truck carrying cattle was reported to have overturned Wednesday afternoon near the I-90 and Hwy. 61 split after its driver went off a bridge.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was subsequently transported to the hospital.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The sheriff’s office said that “several” cows had been killed as a result of the crash, while others had been displaced and were later rounded up.

The roadway was reported to be open to traffic again by mid-afternoon.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News