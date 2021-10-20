Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester found in compliance

The Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester has once again been found to be in full compliance with the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, the comprehensive action plan adopted by the U.S. Bishops in 2002 to effectively deal with sexual abuse of minors by members of the clergy and other church personnel.

Each year, a third-party auditor analyzes the efforts of the Diocese in maintaining a safe environment for children and young people in their parishes and schools. Every three years, the auditors do an on-site audit to verify that the plan of action is in place, which was the case this year.

“The Diocese of Winona-Rochester is very happy to have received notification from Stone Bridge Business Partners that all of our parishes and Catholic schools are in compliance with the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People," said Bishop John Quinn. This is another sign of our commitment as a Catholic community to provide a safe environment for everyone.”

Mary Hamann, Safe Environment Program manager, praised the parishes and schools for their continued dedication and commitment to training both youth and adults in Safe Environment practices. Quinn expressed his gratitude as well to all those who contribute to the Diocese’s compliant status.

More information about the diocese’s Safe Environment Program can be found at: https://www.dowr.org/offices/safe-environment/index.html.

