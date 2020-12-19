Businesses awarded by Winona Area Chamber of Commerce comment

The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce has selected the winners of the 2020 Business Awards and will honor them at its annual banquet and awards ceremony Friday, April 30, 2021, at Visions Event Center and Riverport Conference & Event Center.
The three awards to be presented are Non-Profit of the Year, Ag Business of the Year and Business of the Year.
Winona Family YMCA is the recipient of the Non-Profit of the Year award, which CEO Janneke Sobeck said was a great honor.
"We are a cause-driven nonprofit organization that strengthens community and supports people in achieving their goals," Sobeck said. "Everyday we work to transform lives, and to receive this award lets us know that others recognize our efforts. We are proud to have made it onto the list of amazing area nonprofits making a difference for our community."
Mark Swenson, owner of S&S Dairy Systems, the winner of the Ag Business of the Year award, was another who expressed their gratitude toward the chamber of commerce for the commendation.
Swenson admitted he was surprised by the announcement, but credited it toward the dedication of S&S's employees.
"It's my team behind me that deserves it," Swenson said. "I don't know how we got it, but we try to do what's best for our customers -- we put them first and try to respond to their needs in a timely manner."
As for why he felt S&S was selected by the chamber, Swensons said he believes S&S has a solution to every problem a dairy farmer might encounter.
For Business of the Year, Behrens Manufacturing Company took the prize.
President and CEO Ron Hornbaker, like his constituents, expressed gratitude toward the chamber for their selection.
"I think it's a great tribute to the hard work that the Behrens team has done, certainly this year and in light of COVID-19," Hornbaker said.
Enduring during the pandemic was one element Hornbaker focused on, specifically, mentioning that Behrens never closed (after being deemed an essential business) and that their priority was keeping workers safe.
On top of their safety measures, Behrens had put in place new marketing plans a year ago, which allowed business to soar despite the many roadblocks the pandemic erected.
As a result, demand in Behrens product is greater than 85% compared to 2019.
"For the team to stay safe and keep the business rolling, I just couldn't be prouder of them," Hornbaker said.
As for what he believes qualified Behrens to be commended by the chamber, Hornbaker said he thinks it's a number of elements, including the company's connection to the community, the Winona County Historical Society, as well as its promotion of sustainability.
"Including within our own facility, we've made investments in LED lighting, no VOC (volatile organic compounds) paint throughout the facility and we've made a lot of investments in our equipment to make them safer," Hornbaker said.
Last week, Hornbaker mentioned, the company had achieved a new record in its 109-history in regards to workplace safety.
"Doing that in the midst of COVID has been a Herculean effort by the team," he said.
For further information relating to the services provided by the winners of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Business Awards, please visit their respective websites: Winona Family YMCA at https://www.winonaymca.org/, S&S Dairy Systems LLC at https://ssdairysystems.com/ and Behrens Manufacturing Company at https://www.behrensmfg.com/.
