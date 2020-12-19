Businesses awarded by Winona Area Chamber of Commerce comment

The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce has selected the winners of the 2020 Business Awards and will honor them at its annual banquet and awards ceremony Friday, April 30, 2021, at Visions Event Center and Riverport Conference & Event Center.

The three awards to be presented are Non-Profit of the Year, Ag Business of the Year and Business of the Year.

Winona Family YMCA is the recipient of the Non-Profit of the Year award, which CEO Janneke Sobeck said was a great honor.

"We are a cause-driven nonprofit organization that strengthens community and supports people in achieving their goals," Sobeck said. "Everyday we work to transform lives, and to receive this award lets us know that others recognize our efforts. We are proud to have made it onto the list of amazing area nonprofits making a difference for our community."

Mark Swenson, owner of S&S Dairy Systems, the winner of the Ag Business of the Year award, was another who expressed their gratitude toward the chamber of commerce for the commendation.

Swenson admitted he was surprised by the announcement, but credited it toward the dedication of S&S's employees.