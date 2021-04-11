Business and community events enduring amidst pandemic

Nobody could have predicted the tangential effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on the business community, especially here in Winona. Upon its arrival, daily life came to a screeching and deafening halt.
Businesses closed, schools ceased in-person lessons and suddenly those pesky masks became a crucial and mandatory part of a person’s attire.
Everything has changed, and who’s to say when normalcy will return?
That being said, the world is trying to pick up the pieces of its shattered foundation and endure. Winona is trying to pick up the pieces and endure.
From Main Square Development, which city officials have said will bring new energy and vitality, to Wincraft expanding its current building to allow for more advantageous positioning and create more jobs, to the new Fastenal and Winona Family YMCA buildings, Winona is taking strides toward the future. But there’s more the city has in store.
Through the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce’s Main Street programs, Winonans have much to look forward over the next few months.
“From a chamber standpoint, we’re working on a few projects that (were) initiated out of COVID last year because of things we couldn’t do or restrictions that our businesses faced that are now going to be stable and hopefully stick with us long-term,” chamber president and CEO Christie Ransom said.
This includes the soon-to-be proposed Dine-Out Downtown, a partnership between the chamber, city and Main Street which would shut down Third Street on Friday nights from 4 to 10 p.m. for expanded outdoor seating.
This is an extension to what began last year, Ransom said.
“There was a lot of outdoor entertainment that happened outside of each of the establishments (on the street), so we’re looking to continue that and make that something that stays within the community for a long time to come. A lot of the community members and our downtown businesses were really excited about it and are looking forward to having it back.”
Another event that’s expected to make its way to Winona is actually a rendition of an old fixture that was unable to be hosted last year due to COVID concerns, and that’s Touch-A-Truck — now in parade form.
“The vehicles will be parked, (and) there will be a parade as well, so it will be a multi-faceted type of event where people can view all sorts of different types of trucks,” Ransom said. “These types of things we’re doing promote downtown.”
Simply moving forward would not be possible if it weren’t for the support the community shows for its businesses and the downtown area.
Without community support, Main Square Development wouldn’t have been possible, as well as the new Fastenal building at Second and Washington streets and the various events the chamber has planned over the next few months.
“That’s really huge,” Ransom said. “Obviously, having things like the Main Square apartments and Fastenal being built downtown really help support our downtown businesses, (because) things like that create a hub.”
Ransom credited the Main Street program for its efforts in promoting downtown to Winonans and thus generating interest in the area.
“That’s really helped with the growth and downtown development,” she said. “There’s different opportunities for businesses that way, and the community has really stepped up and supported them.”
“It’s really wonderful to see people coming downtown to the little shops and supporting small businesses, so that’s been a huge proponent as to why our downtown district is growing the way it is.”
A keyword here is growth and how Winona will continue to grow into a town that anybody will be willing to live in.
But despite a promising future, Winona won’t lose what makes it special, which is its small businesses.
“I can’t imagine why it would,” Ransom said. “I hope people continue to support those small businesses that are unique and special — and I think we’re in a really niche time where people are looking for things that are special and unique and they want to experience those shops.”
“We can go to our big-box stores for a lot of things, but for those unique one-off gifts or clothing or specialty items? Those are only found in those small shops and that’s what people are looking for.”
