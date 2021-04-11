Business and community events enduring amidst pandemic

This includes the soon-to-be proposed Dine-Out Downtown, a partnership between the chamber, city and Main Street which would shut down Third Street on Friday nights from 4 to 10 p.m. for expanded outdoor seating.

This is an extension to what began last year, Ransom said.

“There was a lot of outdoor entertainment that happened outside of each of the establishments (on the street), so we’re looking to continue that and make that something that stays within the community for a long time to come. A lot of the community members and our downtown businesses were really excited about it and are looking forward to having it back.”

Another event that’s expected to make its way to Winona is actually a rendition of an old fixture that was unable to be hosted last year due to COVID concerns, and that’s Touch-A-Truck — now in parade form.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The vehicles will be parked, (and) there will be a parade as well, so it will be a multi-faceted type of event where people can view all sorts of different types of trucks,” Ransom said. “These types of things we’re doing promote downtown.”

Simply moving forward would not be possible if it weren’t for the support the community shows for its businesses and the downtown area.