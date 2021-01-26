Buffalo County man charged with killing wife in rural Nelson

A 38-year-old man from Nelson, Wisconsin, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Tuesday, and faces life imprisonment if convicted.

Jonathan P. Medeiros was arrested Sunday evening after he reported to police that he had shot and killed his wife in rural Nelson.

According to the criminal complaint, Investigator Michael Osmond and Deputy Jake Laehn arrived at a residence on State Hwy. 25 to find Jolene R. Medeiros laying unresponsive on a bed and bleeding.

The victim did not appear to be breathing, law enforcement noticed, and no pulse was found. An Alma Ambulance EMT checked for life and determined that the victim was deceased.

The EMT noted significant trauma to the lower portion of the victim’s face, as well as what appeared to be a large exit wound on the back side of her head.

A hole was also noticed in the wall near the victim’s resting location, which contained what appeared to be hair and blood. Laehn reported the hole was consistent with the projectile and the size and shape of a 12-gauge slug. A 12-gauge shotgun was also found on the floor and contained a shotgun shell still in the chamber.