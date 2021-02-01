Broadway conversion scrapped; mayor says council will work to make Winona safer

“I don’t think we’re going to change any minds here,” Sherman said.

While the supporters of the motion kept their remarks limited, only going as far as to say that Broadway should have additional lights put in place at various intersections, project supporters like council members Pam Eyden and Eileen Moeller were more vocal.

“I’m still very much in favor of it,” Eyden said. “It’s a well-researched plan and it will make Broadway safer. Some people seem to think that it might strangle—that’s the term I heard—business to downtown, but research shows that is not the case—it’s far from the case. A lot has been said, but I’m definitely in favor of it going forward.”

Moeller requested that the council enhance its focus on bringing the city’s curbs up to ADA-compliance soon as opposed to over several years. This was an element the project would’ve assisted in, but its failure now means it can be delayed for up to 30 years.

“I think that it’s all very well and good for someone who has full mobility to say that it’s reasonable to wait, (but), I think for our citizens who have mobility issues and are wheelchair-bound, that’s a really long time to wait to be able to navigate our streets safely,” Moeller said. “It’s a liability issue for the city.