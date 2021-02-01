Broadway conversion scrapped; mayor says council will work to make Winona safer

In a 4-3 vote, the Winona City Council moved to cease work on the Broadway conversion project Monday evening, bringing an end to an issue that has fluctuated in support both within the community and in the council.
Despite the recent efforts of more than 360 residents who signed a letter asking the city to move forward with the project, nobody on the council who was opposed to it was swayed, namely Michelle Alexander, Steve Young, Aaron Repinski and George Borzyskowski.
As a result of the motion, the city will now inform granting authorities that they are declining and returning the $1 million AID grant and the $900,000 TAP grant that would’ve been used for the project.
The request presented to the council mentions that the city will save all or part of the remaining $93,000 that was expected to be used to get the project ready for bid. The nearly $50,000 already spent on surveying the corridor can be used for future sidewalk, pedestrian ramps and other projects along Broadway, the request further mentions.
Unlike the Jan. 19 meeting which involved a nearly hour-long and passionate discussion on the subject—which ended in what could be described as a stalemate—Monday’s meeting was subdued and the motion was decided on in less than five minutes.
This was encouraged by Mayor Sherman, who recommended that the council keep their discussion “short and sweet.”
“I don’t think we’re going to change any minds here,” Sherman said.
While the supporters of the motion kept their remarks limited, only going as far as to say that Broadway should have additional lights put in place at various intersections, project supporters like council members Pam Eyden and Eileen Moeller were more vocal.
“I’m still very much in favor of it,” Eyden said. “It’s a well-researched plan and it will make Broadway safer. Some people seem to think that it might strangle—that’s the term I heard—business to downtown, but research shows that is not the case—it’s far from the case. A lot has been said, but I’m definitely in favor of it going forward.”
Moeller requested that the council enhance its focus on bringing the city’s curbs up to ADA-compliance soon as opposed to over several years. This was an element the project would’ve assisted in, but its failure now means it can be delayed for up to 30 years.
“I think that it’s all very well and good for someone who has full mobility to say that it’s reasonable to wait, (but), I think for our citizens who have mobility issues and are wheelchair-bound, that’s a really long time to wait to be able to navigate our streets safely,” Moeller said. “It’s a liability issue for the city.
“I just feel really strongly that, for our citizens who have special needs, we should do all we can to make things safe for them as soon as possible,” she added. “It’s a real luxury to say, ‘Oh, it’s not a big deal to me,’ but there are people for whom this is very difficult to navigate.”
Moeller also made a reference to the letter containing the some 360 signatures:
“I don’t think anyone can now say that they haven’t heard from people who support this.”
Mayor Sherman closed out by addressing the community and saying, just because the Broadway project will not continue, the city will work on other projects that will make Winona safer.
“Regardless of what the decision was tonight, we will be doing what we can,” he said. “I think every single person in (the council chambers), every council member, is concerned about the safety of our community and we are passionate about our community.”