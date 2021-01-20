Broadway conversion hits snag, council divided on how to proceed

The fate of the four-to-three-lane Broadway conversion was put into doubt Tuesday evening after the Winona City Council reached a standstill on the future of the project.
Back in June, the previous council voted to move forward with the project, which passed in a 4-3 motion.
Due to the new council being sworn in at the beginning of the year, the city wanted the newest members to have a say in the matter. With former council member Paul Schollmeier’s support being replaced by new council member Aaron Repinski’s opposition, this was expected to result in work on the project ceasing.
City manager Steve Sarvi touched on why the project was being voted on yet again, despite the fact that it seemed like a done deal just last year.
“We wanted to bring the new council members up to speed with the project, let them have a discussion and not spend the final $95-100,000 to take this to bid only to have it rejected at that point,” Sarvi said.
The request presented to the council Tuesday offered three options to pursue: proceeding with finishing final plans for the project, modifying the design of the project or to cease working on the project.
Two motions were subsequently presented to the council, with member Eileen Moeller motioning to proceed with the project—albeit without the bump outs that were in the plan—while Steve Young motioned to postpone the request until the next meeting of the council or when every member could be present, as council member Michelle Alexander was absent from the meeting.
Young said the conversion is a monumental decision that will affect the community for many years and that it is important for every member of the council to be able to vote on the motion.
As Alexander has voted in opposition to the project in the past, it is expected that her vote, as well as the recently acquired opposition from Repinski, could spell the end of the project.
This divide spurred a long discussion by council members, who touched on why a decision regarding its future needed to be reached soon and why it was important for the community.
“If there’s a split vote, I still think we need guidance, because I don’t want to direct engineers to spend that final $95,000,” Sarvi said. “If we can wait a couple of weeks and have the full council vote on it, it would provide much clearer guidance.”
Sarvi emphasized that a decision would need to be reached at the next council meeting or it could affect the bidding of the project and result in going into default.
Other hurdles could be encountered in the future, as well. For example, the city could send the project to bid and then vote to not accept the bids they receive, which would result in more money being spent and ultimately being wasted in the end.
As it stands, plans for the project are currently 90% complete and $300,000 has been spent on engineering fees, according to the request that was presented to the council Tuesday. While the money used on environmental work related to the project and a portion of the staking could be used for future projects, a vast majority of the money spent on consulting would be gone.
The city also currently has $1 million from an AID grant and $900,000 from a TAP grant that would have to be returned if the city decided to scrap the project.
For Young, he held a firm stance on the use of federal dollars for local development, saying, “Local decisions should not be influenced by federal grant money with strings attached. That’s what this is—we should make a good decision for Winona and if we can get grant money, great. But that’s what this is.”
Mayor Scott Sherman was emphatic with his support for the project.
“I received 55 emails in the last week. 54 of them were in support of the project. That is an overwhelming response from the public, to me specifically, telling me that I should vote for this project,” Sherman said. “I look at this as a safety issue, not an inconvenience issue. Inconvenience will never outweigh a human life.”
Repinski also referred to the feedback he has received from the community in relation to the project, saying, “As a representation of the city of Winona, and after discussing with hundreds of individuals in town here, I don’t believe I can vote in good conscience for this knowing that the majority of Winona citizens are not in favor of this project.”
Moeller built upon the emphasis Sherman placed on the value of life over convenience.
“It’s actually one of the first things I discussed with my predecessor Gerry Krage, who was initially opposed to this project and eventually voted in favor of it, and I think that says something about it,” Moeller said. “Gerry and I have not agreed on a lot of things, but we’ve had a pretty good rapport and had some good conversations, and ultimately it was the question of safety for our citizens that swayed him on this. That has been my priority as well.
“I have heard comments from councilmembers that there have been ‘only’ so many fatalities or so many accidents (on Broadway). Quite frankly, I find that language absolutely disgusting,” Moeller added. “The fact that we can say only so many people have been killed or injured on this street is appalling. In a town of our size, the fact that we basically have a highway running through a residential area is completely outsized and inappropriate.”
“All of the hard data that has been collected by engineers and scientists shows that it is more than what we need and that it is a safety hazard.”
Moeller also mentioned that existing statistics can’t account for all the near misses that have occurred on Broadway, despite the fact that she has heard many anecdotal accounts relating to them. “People do not feel safe crossing that street,” she emphasized.
There was also the matter of the money that has already been poured into the project. Sherman, specifically, said he viewed the project as a fiscal issue:
“We are essentially getting the project done with zero cost to the local tax payer. We have councilmembers on this council, right now, who have stated they will not vote for a tax increase. Essentially, by rejecting this project, (they) are indirectly voting for a tax increase.”
Both Young's and Moeller’s motions were evenly split among the council, resulting in both of their motions failing. Without further guidance, Sarvi mentioned, the project will continue, but the council can vote on the matter again when it comes to bid it.
