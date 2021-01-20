Broadway conversion hits snag, council divided on how to proceed

Young said the conversion is a monumental decision that will affect the community for many years and that it is important for every member of the council to be able to vote on the motion.

As Alexander has voted in opposition to the project in the past, it is expected that her vote, as well as the recently acquired opposition from Repinski, could spell the end of the project.

This divide spurred a long discussion by council members, who touched on why a decision regarding its future needed to be reached soon and why it was important for the community.

“If there’s a split vote, I still think we need guidance, because I don’t want to direct engineers to spend that final $95,000,” Sarvi said. “If we can wait a couple of weeks and have the full council vote on it, it would provide much clearer guidance.”

Sarvi emphasized that a decision would need to be reached at the next council meeting or it could affect the bidding of the project and result in going into default.

Other hurdles could be encountered in the future, as well. For example, the city could send the project to bid and then vote to not accept the bids they receive, which would result in more money being spent and ultimately being wasted in the end.