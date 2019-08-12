If you're looking for an excuse to enjoy the outdoors before summer ends, the Winona Family YMCA is looking for volunteers over the age of 18 to help with an invasive species removal project at Camp Wenonah.
To provide a helping hand in the effort to restore the native prairie, head to Camp Wenonah from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18.
