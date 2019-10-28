Goodview's winter-time parking restrictions will go into effect from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. from Nov. 1 through March 31, 2020.
No vehicles will be allowed to be parked, abandoned or left standing on any street or highway within the city. Vehicles left on streets or highways during the dates and hours above are subject to towing and citations being issued for the violation.
