The Winona community is invited to a free Dance Party thrown by River City Ballroom Dancers, Project FINE, WINONArts and more from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 at Levee Park, 58 Center St., Winona.
"Rhythm at the River" will feature two complimentary dance class sessions for all levels of learners, with Salsa featured at 4 p.m. and Golpe Tierra, an Afro Cuban jazz and salsa band, playing until 6 p.m.
After that, Project FINE will lead its Welcoming Week Celebration from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and the River City Dancers will lead a Swing dance lesson from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
To wrap up, a two-hour music and dance session will feature the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra.
The Boathouse and East Side Productions will serve craft beers and wine, while food trucks like Fat Pat's BBQ, Crepes Jean Luc, Winona Eats, Rubio's and more will be available.
For more information on the event, performers and more, call the Winona Parks and Recreation office at 507-457-8258 or visit the WINONArts Facebook page.
