Winona student receives MSU Moorhead scholarship

Moorhead, Minn. — William Thurmer, Winona, has received a $2,000 Fire Up Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead. William is the son of Anne and August Thurmer.

The Fire Up Scholarship is a onetime automatic award for freshman that have a GPA of 3.5-3.79.

Minnesota State University Moorhead is a comprehensive regional university offering 150 majors, emphases and options, 12-professional programs, 31 areas of teacher licensure, 40 certificate programs and 15 graduate degrees. MSU Moorhead is a member of the Minnesota State system.

For more information about MSU Moorhead, visit mnstate.edu.

