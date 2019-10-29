{{featured_button_text}}

Winona State University will continue its film series on the theme of “Career Readiness” with free screenings of Halloween-special “The Blair Witch Project” and “One Week Job” at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, respectively.

Special guest Sean Aiken, the subject of the 52-week job-hopping documentary “One Week Job,” will appear on Nov. 7 to introduce and discuss both the film and his experience.

Additional details and a complete schedule can be found at academics.winona.edu/povwinona.

