Winona Health volunteers host informational sessions on health care directives

Winona Health volunteers, certified to facilitate health care directives, will provided authorized forms for residents of Minnesota and Wisconsin, and offer individual assistance virtual via Zoom on Jan. 11 and 21, as well as February 8 and 18.

Everyone age 18 and older are encouraged to complete a health care directive, the primary purpose of which is to allow an individual to maintain control of their care even if they lose the ability to communicate. When properly completed, the directive is a legal document, but does not require assistance from a lawyer to create.