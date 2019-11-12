Winona Health invites all men to a men's health event, "A Drink with the Docs," from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Bub's Brewing Company lower level Party Room, 65 E. Fourth St., Winona.
Drs. Matthew Broghammer, general surgeon; Adam Fletcher, Family and Sports Medicine; Nicholas Modjeski, Family Medicine; and Brett Whyte, Emergency Medicine; and Garrett Fooshee, PA-C, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, will share helpful information, answer your questions and share answers to some of the questions they hear from men every day.
You have free articles remaining.
Men are encouraged to bring their buddies and their questions about men’s health. Attendees can kick back and enjoy complimentary appetizers, root beer and other soft drinks as they get answers to questions. Other beverages are available for purchase.
This event is free and open to all men. RSVP for A Drink with the Docs by Tuesday, Nov. 12. RSVP online at winonahealth.org/men or call Winona Health at 507-454-3650.
