{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Health invites all men to a men's health event, "A Drink with the Docs," from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Bub's Brewing Company lower level Party Room, 65 E. Fourth St., Winona.

Drs. Matthew Broghammer, general surgeon; Adam Fletcher, Family and Sports Medicine; Nicholas Modjeski, Family Medicine; and Brett Whyte, Emergency Medicine; and Garrett Fooshee, PA-C, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, will share helpful information, answer your questions and share answers to some of the questions they hear from men every day.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Men are encouraged to bring their buddies and their questions about men’s health. Attendees can kick back and enjoy complimentary appetizers, root beer and other soft drinks as they get answers to questions. Other beverages are available for purchase.

This event is free and open to all men. RSVP for A Drink with the Docs by Tuesday, Nov. 12. RSVP online at winonahealth.org/men or call Winona Health at 507-454-3650.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.