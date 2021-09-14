Viterbo graduates to perform on 'Tonight Show,' win Emmy

Graduates of Viterbo University’s performing arts programs are in the spotlight this week.

Samantha Pauly, who graduated from Viterbo in 2012 with a BFA in music theater, performs on “The Tonight Show” on Thursday with her castmates from “Six,” a musical that resumes performances on Broadway on Friday. Pauly plays Katherine Howard in “Six,” which brings to life the stories of the six wives of Henry VIII in the form of a pop concert.

“The Tonight Show” is featuring performances from Broadway casts this week to celebrate the reopening of shows on Broadway. The episode that airs Tuesday will feature “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” whose cast includes Jhardon Dishon Milton, who graduated from Viterbo with a BFA in music theater in 2013.

In addition, Barry Lee Moe, a 2001 graduate, won an Emmy Award in the contemporary hairstyling category for his work on “Pose.” Moe led the hair department for “Pose,” which took home awards for makeup and costuming at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Award ceremony on Saturday.

Moe was nominated for his work on “Pose” last year, when he won an Emmy in the Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling category for his work on the Netflix show, “Hollywood,” for which he was assistant head stylist.

