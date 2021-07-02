Playing it forward: Winona Fiddlers concerts to benefit Habitat for Humanity

The bluffs are alive with the sound of music! The Winona Fiddlers present a virtual concert in partnership with Café Congo to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity. The performance will premiere on HBC TV 20 on Saturday, July 3 with encore shows on July 9, 10 and 17.

For 21 years, the Winona Fiddlers’ director Betsy Neil has worked with students of all ages to enhance their musical and performance capabilities. The Fiddlers have performed many fun and lively concerts throughout the years. Betsy says, “This year’s fiddlers are wonderful, hard-working, talented students who were so proud to support the work of Habitat for Humanity.”

Café Congo is a social action initiative of First Congregational Church in Winona that focuses on hosting benefit concerts to raise funds for local clubs and nonprofits. Due to COVID restrictions, these benefit concerts changed from live events to virtual presentations. The Winona Fiddlers concert was performed at the Winona Arts Center on June 13 and recorded by Wenonah Creates, a local multimedia design agency that has partnered with Café Congo on past concerts.