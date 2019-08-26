Terri and Mike Karsten will present their pictures of Cuzco, Machu Picchu and other sites along Peru's Inca trail from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 28 at the Winona Friendship Center, 251 Main St., Winona.
The Center is open to all individuals age 55 and over, and a membership to the Friendship Center, Wellness Center or Activity card can make a great gift and improve the quality of life for older adults for just $29 to $76 a year.
For more information about classes, hours, participation fees or the chance to make a donation to the center, stop in or call 507-454-5212.
