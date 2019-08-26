{{featured_button_text}}

Terri and Mike Karsten will present their pictures of Cuzco, Machu Picchu and other sites along Peru's Inca trail from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 28 at the Winona Friendship Center, 251 Main St., Winona.

The Center is open to all individuals age 55 and over, and a membership to the Friendship Center, Wellness Center or Activity card can make a great gift and improve the quality of life for older adults for just $29 to $76 a year.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

For more information about classes, hours, participation fees or the chance to make a donation to the center, stop in or call 507-454-5212.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.