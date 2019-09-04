The Winona Park and Recreation will maintain a portable, 5-by-5-foot blue tent labeled Lactation Space, available for event organizers to check out and use.
The tent is the result of a collaborative effort between the Winona County PartnerSHIP, Winona Health, Statewide Health Improvement Partnership and Winona Park and Recreation, and was purchased and furnished through a SHIP grant.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, more than 80% of new mothers in Minnesota choose to breastfeed, and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that infants be fed only breastmilk through the first six months and up to achieve optimal growth, development and health.
For more information on renting the Lactation Space for an event, contact the Winona Park and Recreation Department at 507-457-8258.
