Minnesota State College Southeast will hold open houses from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at the MSC Southeast Winona campus, 1250 Homer Road, Winona, and Nov. 7 at the MSC Southeast Red Wing campus, 308 Pioneer Road, Red Wing.
“We want all students and their families to feel welcome to stop by the campus and learn more about the college,” said Tammy Vondrasek, director of admissions and enrollment. “Learn about programs starting in spring 2020 or plan ahead to start in fall semester next year.”
“In recognition of November as National Veterans and Military Families Month, we will have a focus on higher education benefits available to veterans, service members and their families,” said Greg Cady, commander, U.S. Navy, who is a sociology and criminal justice instructor at Southeast.
MSC Southeast is a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Company and has been named a military-friendly college by Victory Media. College staff will be available at the open houses to explain how state and federal tuition reimbursement, VA benefits, the GI bill and credit for military experience can help military families afford college.
Hot dogs and snacks will be served and visitors can enter drawings for fun door prizes. The college will waive the $20 application fee for anyone who meets with student services staff and applies for admission at the event.
