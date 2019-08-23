Featuring the likes of Picasso, Monet and Georgia O’Keeffe, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum will open at 10 a.m. Aug. 23 with Seth Casteel’s “Underwater Dogs,” an exhibition of photography featuring man’s best friend.
Casteel’s book of photography, “Underwater Dogs,” became a New York Times bestseller and the best-selling photography book in 2012, and this will be the first museum exhibition of his work.
The museum’s monthly “Mississippi Sippin’ and Slurpin’” happy-hour will run concurrently with the exhibit, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
The Aug. 27, Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24 events will be dog-friendly, and participants are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends.
For more information, visit mmam.org/dogs or visit the Gallery and Museum store.
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 800 Riverview Drive, Winona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.