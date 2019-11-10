{{featured_button_text}}

Hy-Vee will host its annual Veterans Day breakfasts Monday with a complimentary meal for veterans and active-duty military members in recognition and thanks for their service.

More than 90,000 meals are expected to be provided at Hy-Vee’s more than 265 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region.

In addition to the free breakfast, veterans will receive 10% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee on Monday, Nov. 11.

Hy-Vee’s Homefront initiative comprises several company and community efforts that support veterans and active-duty military members, including employment opportunities, Honor Flights for veterans to Washington, D.C., and the Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up. Learn more at hy-vee.com/homefront.

