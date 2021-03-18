Habitat for Humanity adds solar panels to their Winona ReStore

Habitat for Humanity Winona-Fillmore Counties, in partnership with TruNorth Solar, has added 108 solar panels to the roof of their ReStore. Solar energy perfectly aligns with the ReStore’s values of reusing goods and reducing waste. Since opening in 2003, the Habitat ReStore in Winona has diverted 4 million pounds of reusable goods from the landfill.

“We are thrilled to reduce our energy costs and put more of that money toward local home builds and repair projects,” said Executive Director Amanda Hedlund.

Solar energy is Minnesota’s largest energy resource. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 40% of the energy used in Minnesota comes from coal imported from Wyoming and Montana.

“When we saw the south-facing roof on our new store, we knew it would be a perfect spot for solar panels,” said Director of Operations John Corcoran.

TruNorth Solar is a Minnesota solar installation company specializing in residential and commercial projects. Since beginning in 2009, its mission focus has been the stewardship of the planet and a cleaner energy future.

If you have gently-used appliances, furniture, hardware, tools, plumbing & electrical, or building supplies, call the ReStore today to schedule a free donation pick-up. The Habitat ReStore sells second-hand and overstock items to the community at discounted prices. The proceeds from sales are used to fund local home building and repair projects.

