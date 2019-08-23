Dixieland Jazz, a Mardi Gras umbrella second-line and more will be featured from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 in the main dining room of the Jefferson Pub & Grill, 58 Center St., Winona.
No cover charge will be collected.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
The Upper Mississippi Jazz Society will pass the hat to help pay the Gate City Jazz Band musicians as they play.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.