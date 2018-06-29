Because of a forecast that calls for scorching hot temperatures and the possibility of thunderstorms later in the day, the 31st Winona Dixieland Festival set for Saturday, June 30, will be moved inside to the Science Laboratory Center Atrium on the Winona State University campus.
The festival begins at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
There will be three bands: Southside Aces from Minneapolis, Seven Rivers Jazz Band from La Crosse and Gate City Jazz Band from Winona. Jim Radloff will entertain with ragtime piano during band set-up times.
The festival has been prepaid by grants and donations, and you are free to come and go throughout the day. This is also the Concert on the Green for the afternoon and evening Great River Shakespeare Festival performances. Parking is free on streets and WSU lots.
