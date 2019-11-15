Cotter Choir students Luke Broghammer, Colin Cada, Anne Galke, Hunter Ramsden and Hannah Scholl participated in this year's Clearwater Honor Choir Festival at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
The Cotter Choir members combined with other selected students from area high schools for a one-day choral festival Oct. 19 on the Eau Claire campus.
The UW-Eau Claire Men’s Choir, The Singing Statesmen, and the UW-EC Women’s Concert Chorale presented a mini-concert to the Clearwater Festival High School Choir students.
The high school students in the Clearwater Honors Festival Choir rehearsed throughout the day and concluded with a finale concert in the Pablo Center at the Confluence Arts Facility.
Also, featured in the evening concert was the UW-Eau Claire Concert Choir, under the direction of Dr. Franklin Watkins. Cotter alumnus Benny Fung, class of 2019, is singing in the UW-Eau Claire Choir. He is majoring in music composition.
