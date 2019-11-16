The Winona State University Department of Music hosted the 37th annual High School Honor Band Festival in the Performing Arts Center. The event brought together approximately 100 high school band musicians representing 24 high schools throughout the region.
Musicians representing Cotter High School were Matt Besek, Aidan Carlson, Olivia Carrillo, Ceili Demarias, Viva Graff, Gabe Welch, Megan Zenke, and Hannah Graff.
The Winona State University Department of Music hosted its 15th annual High School Honor Jazz Band Festival in the Performing Arts Center. This festival creates two jazz big bands out of students from across the state, and places them in bands based off auditions.
Guest artist this year was the Optimism Jazz Sextet, a jazz group from the Winona area. The directors for the two honor ensembles were local saxophonist Ray Dretske and former Cotter High School band director Dave Gudmastad.
Students representing Cotter at this year’s festival were Gabe Welch on trombone, Megan Zenke on trombone and Aidan Carlson on tenor sax.
