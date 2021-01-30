Coronavirus vaccine arrives at St. Michael’s Assisted Living

St. Michael’s Assisted Living, a senior care community, hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on-site on Wednesday, Jan. 27. St. Michael’s residents and team members received the first of two Pfizer shots.

“For our residents and our team, this vaccine provides a sense of relief,” said Tiffany Olson, RN, Administrator at St. Michael’s. “By equipping front-line workers and those more susceptible to the virus, we are taking another step in the right direction hoping to return a sense of normalcy.”

Amber Rusert, LPN, Clinical Care Coordinator was among the team members to receive the vaccine.

“Getting the vaccine provided a sense of relief within our community,” she explained. “With seniors more susceptible to the virus, the vaccine is a way for us to protect our residents and a way to continue to keep our community healthy and safe.”

St. Michael’s partnered with Health Direct Pharmacy to administer the vaccinations. The second vaccine shot will be distributed in late February.

“We recognize the strain the pandemic put on our team members, tenants, and family members,” said Christopher Meyer, Chief Executive Officer for The Lutheran Home Association. “We appreciate the opportunity to offer the vaccine and value our partnerships with local organizations and pharmacies. We look forward to the days when we can once again open our doors for everyday visits, events, and activities.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0