Sponsored by Active Aging Programs with Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, a free six-week workshop will begin meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday starting Sept. 11 through Oct. 16. Participants will meet at Winona Health Hospitals BA Miller Auditorium, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.
Individuals dealing with many types of chronic pain can attend to learn more about techniques to deal with the effects of chronic pain, learn exercises to maintain and improve strength and flexibility, utilizing mutual support and more.
Space for the event is limited and registration is required. To learn more or register, visit ccsomn.org or call 507-450-0287.
