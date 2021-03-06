Chipping In event to replace Cotter fundraising auction

The annual Cotter Auction will be replaced this year with a temporary fundraiser, “Chipping In for Cotter Schools,” a golf themed basket sale supporting Catholic education.

The new fundraiser is an opportunity to purchase exclusive Cotter-branded items, with only 300 exclusive Cotter-brand baskets available for purchase. Enclosed is a sponsorship form and invitation to support the fundraiser. Baskets go on sale April 1, so look for an order form on the Cotter website, cotterschools.org/giving/chipping-in, and via the Facebook page.

Alongside this fundraiser will run the Chipping In for Cotter golf tournament, to be held June 4 at The Bridges Golf Course. Tournament sponsorship and registration forms will be mailed out in late April.

Cotter staff look forward to seeing you back on the Cotter Campus in 2022 for their traditional Cotter Auction. Any questions may be directed to Jana Korder at 507-453-5109 or jkorder@cotterschools.org.

