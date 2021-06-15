 Skip to main content
Central Lutheran Church to host North Star Boys' Choir Concert June 28
Central Lutheran Church, located at 259 W. Wabasha St. in Winona, will host the North Star Boys’ Choir Concert Monday, June 28 starting at 7 p.m.

The choir is coming to perform in Winona as part of its concert tour through South Dakota, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The choir is a traditional, international, award-winning boys’ choir modeled after the centuries’ old European boy choir tradition.

The tour repertoire consists of sacred, classical, folk and popular music including barbershop.

Tickets are not required; however, a freewill offering is requested. For more information, visit www.centrallutheranchurch.org/music-arts/.

