Cathedral's "Young at Heart" will start with a 12:10 p.m. mass on Nov. 7, followed by a lunch of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, carrots, cranberry sauces, rolls and pumpkin pie at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 360 Main St., Winona.
AnneMarie DeMarais will honor the deceased. Reservations can be made by calling Karen by noon on Nov. 4 at 457-3671. Cost will be $5 and all are welcome.
