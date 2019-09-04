In Winona Health's 125th year of community-focused health care, the Ben and Adith Miller Patient Care Fund has raised and received a record $230,000 for individuals and families who receive health-care services at Winona Health.
The funds were raised at the Ben and Adith Miller Classic golf tournament on Aug. 5, hosted by the Cedar Valley Golf Course. Professional golfer and entertainer Lisa "Longball" Vlooswyk gave a demonstration and more than 30 Winona Health volunteers were onsite, all to ensure the participants enjoyed the event.
The Golf Classic began in 1990, four years after the fund was created, to ensure ongoing funding for a resource that helps individuals and families pay for medical care. Last year, the fund helped 803 people with more than $971,672 in financial assistance.
For more information about the event, and upcoming fundraisers, visit winonahealth.org/foundation.
