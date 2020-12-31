AVID Scholars recognized at WSHS

Winona Senior High School's Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program recognized the first pair of Scholars of the Quarter this month.

From the ninth and 10th-grade cohort, Makenzie Moger was selected, and from the 11th and 12th-grade cohort Ella Schultz was selected.

Moger, a 10th-grader, has been amazing so far this year, turning everything in, advocating for herself and is always an active participant in the classroom. She is responsible, reliable and highly focused on doing her absolute best all of the time. Her first quarter grades, as well as her current grades, are excellent and reflect the effort she has put into her academics.

Schultz, an 11th-grader, does a great job staying organized and on top of her work, and she has been helpful with her class during AVID. She’s also looking toward college, and her portfolio looks great. Schultz is enrolled in challenging courses, including AP World History and General and Organic Biochemistry, and she still maintains an excellent GPA. In addition to her other school activities, she also serves as a tutor with the National Honor Society.

The Scholar of the Quarter is awarded to an AVID student who exhibits excellence in academics, leadership and individual determination to succeed. AVID is currently taking applications for the second semester for grades nine and 10 at WSHS. If you are interested in more information, please email AVID Coordinator Shannon Helgeson at shannon.helgeson@winona.k12.mn.us.

