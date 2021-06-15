Annie Mack to perform at Lanesboro's Gateway Park

Mack is a soulful singer and unflinching songwriter who writes from the gut and demands attention. Raised in North Minneapolis and currently living in Rochester, MN, Annie Mack grew up in the 80s, influenced by the rich Twin Cities music scene. Working her way through the Midwest bar scene, Mack built a reputation as a powerhouse blues singer getting national recognition at some of North America’s top festivals.

Lauded by artists like Taj Mahal, Mack branches out on her new EP “Testify,” mixing folk, rock and country gospel into her unique soulful sound. Digging deep, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment as she takes the reins as songwriter and producer. Although only 5 tracks, this power-packed release features Mack at her finest, singing her truth with strength, conviction and unflinching honesty. Confirming her status as “Minnesota’s heir to the Mavis Staples throne” (Star Tribune), “Testify” is indeed the album we need right now – honest, soul-filled songs to lift our spirits and spring us into action so we can make ourselves and the world a little more loving.