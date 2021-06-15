Annie Mack to perform at Lanesboro's Gateway Park

Lanesboro – Lanesboro Arts present Annie Mack as part of the new outdoor music series Rhythms on the Root on Friday, July 9 at 6 p.m.in the scenic Gateway Park.
Mack returns after a successful virtual Performing Artist in Engagement residency in spring 2021 to perform in person with her full band.
Mack is a soulful singer and unflinching songwriter who writes from the gut and demands attention. Raised in North Minneapolis and currently living in Rochester, MN, Annie Mack grew up in the 80s, influenced by the rich Twin Cities music scene. Working her way through the Midwest bar scene, Mack built a reputation as a powerhouse blues singer getting national recognition at some of North America’s top festivals.
Lauded by artists like Taj Mahal, Mack branches out on her new EP “Testify,” mixing folk, rock and country gospel into her unique soulful sound. Digging deep, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment as she takes the reins as songwriter and producer. Although only 5 tracks, this power-packed release features Mack at her finest, singing her truth with strength, conviction and unflinching honesty. Confirming her status as “Minnesota’s heir to the Mavis Staples throne” (Star Tribune), “Testify” is indeed the album we need right now – honest, soul-filled songs to lift our spirits and spring us into action so we can make ourselves and the world a little more loving.
Rhythms on the Root is a socially distant outdoor music series that was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Gateway Park framed by trees and a view of the walking bridge over the scenic Root River. The series brings the Lanesboro community and visitors to gather and celebrate with regionally acclaimed live music. The series offers a family-friendly range of music including bluegrass, soul, folk, and blues from regionally acclaimed bands Barbaro, Annie Mack, PK Mayo and Pieta Brown.
The concert will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets will be $10 each for individuals age 13+ (free for 12 and under, but ticket still required); tickets are on sale at lanesboroarts.org as well as in person at the concert. More information and tickets can be found at lanesboroarts.org.