Boat dockings continue to benefit Winona's economy each year

Boats docking along Levee Park in Winona are a summer and fall staple locally, as dozens of cruises stop by full of tourists each year.

With each docking, the passengers file off the boat, making their way through the city of Winona with curiosity filling their hearts as they enjoy a city likely unfamiliar to them.

Each year, Visit Winona is ready to welcome every cruise passenger with open arms after months of planning.

It’s not a small task, especially as a total of over 3,000 people are expected to visit Winona with the 26 local dockings in 2021 alone.

“It’s certainly an economic driver,” Pat Mutter, executive director of Visit Winona, said.

With each docking, the passengers receive information that helps lead them through Winona — which often includes stops along the way that causes them to spend money at local businesses, especially those downtown.

Mutter shared that Visit Winona teams up with different organizations, like the Winona County Historical Society, to provide tours for the cruise passengers so they can become more knowledgeable about what makes Winona the city that it is.

The cruise lines pays to be able to offer these tours to their passengers, which further helps support Winona’s economy.

Other organizations Visit Winona connects with each year to provide cruise passengers the best experience possible include the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, the Watkins Museum, Winona Area Chamber of Commerce and many others.

The city’s economy also benefits when shuttle busses that follow the boats stop in Winona too, as these travelers often stay in local hotels.

Additionally, the cruises often pay for resources such as trash cans, water, maintenance opportunities and other essentials while visiting.

The community’s public relations also benefits from the dockings, as more and more people become aware of the beauty of the city of Winona, Mutter explained.

“We get very, very positive comments from all the passengers on what a clean and friendly city this is and what a beautiful place it is,” she said.

Already, Visit Winona is thinking about upcoming years, as they have received docking dates for the next two years — both of which will contain 32 dockings each.

After all the hard work is done, Mutter says her favorite park of the dockings is to talk with all of the passengers. She enjoys hearing their stories, where they are from, and what their thoughts are about Winona.

“(The boats are) always such a sight to behold,” she also shared. “Just to watch the boat coming in and to watch it leaving, it’s so majestic to see something like that.”

To learn more about the boat dockings and future stops, including a few more this year, visit visitwinona.com.

