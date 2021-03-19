ASAP receives sizable five-year grant from Drug Free Communities

The Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention program is the recipient of a federal Drug Free Communities (DFC) five-year grant award in the amount of $577,430.
Established in 2015, this is the second DFC grant award received by the program. All funds must be matched with local contributions.
The mission of the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention is to create a culture free from the misuse of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs for youth through community-wide collaboration.
The ASAP program has the following focus points: to provide awareness and education for substance abuse prevention to the greater community, to be a community free from the negative consequences of alcohol and substance abuse and to support and encourage youth toward healthy life goals – unhindered by the misuse and effects of substance abuse.
The ASAP program welcomes Phil Huerta, LADC as the new program coordinator. A Winona County resident since 2007, he graduated from Winona State University in 2011.
Huerta previously served as the ASAP coordinator from November 2015 to June 2019. His experience and connection within the community have been key to the program’s success in the past, and will continue to be an asset as the next grant year begins.
The ASAP board of directors includes the following community members: Deb McClellan (program director), Carin Hyter (chair and government sector), Helen Bagshaw (vice-chair and health sector), Ted Barthel (substance abuse treatment sector), Sheriff Ron Ganrude (law enforcement), Christie Ransom (business sector), Kenzie Antczak (education sector), Rev. Jon Spinillo (faith sector), Karrin Geier (youth serving organization sector), Averie Beckmann (youth sector) and Travis Volkman (criminal justice coordinating council liaison).
The following board of director sectors are vacant: Parent, Civic/Volunteer and Media. Contact Huerta at coordinator@winonacountyasap.org if you are interested in serving on the ASAP board.
The ASAP coalition, consisting of concerned and engaged community members who support the mission and vision of the program, meets monthly. This coalition is open to the public and community members are encouraged to join.
Monthly meetings are held on the last Wednesday of each month from 10:30 a.m. – noon. All meetings are currently held remotely. Contact Huerta for the meeting link, or visit the ASAP Facebook page (Winona County ASAP) and website (www.winonacountyasap.org) for more information.