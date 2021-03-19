ASAP receives sizable five-year grant from Drug Free Communities

The Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention program is the recipient of a federal Drug Free Communities (DFC) five-year grant award in the amount of $577,430.

Established in 2015, this is the second DFC grant award received by the program. All funds must be matched with local contributions.

The mission of the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention is to create a culture free from the misuse of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs for youth through community-wide collaboration.

The ASAP program has the following focus points: to provide awareness and education for substance abuse prevention to the greater community, to be a community free from the negative consequences of alcohol and substance abuse and to support and encourage youth toward healthy life goals – unhindered by the misuse and effects of substance abuse.

The ASAP program welcomes Phil Huerta, LADC as the new program coordinator. A Winona County resident since 2007, he graduated from Winona State University in 2011.

Huerta previously served as the ASAP coordinator from November 2015 to June 2019. His experience and connection within the community have been key to the program’s success in the past, and will continue to be an asset as the next grant year begins.