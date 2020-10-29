ALDI opening Nov. 11, eyeing becoming the third-largest grocery retailer in country

The new ALDI that will take up residence in the former Salvation Army building will open Wednesday, Nov. 11, marking a big step toward the company’s grander ambitions.

In a release issued Thursday, the retailer said the upcoming opening in Winona is part of its national expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

Matt Lilla, Faribault division vice president for ALDI, emphasized the importance of bringing quality groceries to shoppers at affordable prices.

“We are dedicated to providing the communities we serve the best groceries at the lowest-possible prices, and we look forward to introducing Winona to their new neighborhood grocery store,” Lilla said. “We are focused on continuing to expand and open new stores across the country because we want to do our part.”

“We know now, more than ever, easy access to fresh food and household essentials is invaluable.”

This year, ALDI has integrated new safety features in all of its stores across the country.

ALDI also provides grocery delivery in over 10,000 ZIP codes and recently announced the expansion of Curbside Grocery Pickup to nearly 600 stores nationwide.