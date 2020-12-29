After more than 130 years in business, Goltz Pharmacy says goodbye

With COVID-19 consuming everything many hold near and dear to their hearts, it is almost surprising when it actually doesn’t play a role in recent developments.
Last week, after operating for more than 130 years in Winona, Goltz Pharmacy closed its doors and was sold to Walgreens.
This was sudden for the 10 to 11 employees who worked for Goltz.
For the most part, the pharmacy was performing well and building toward the future—improvements to the building’s exterior and hiring additional staff reinforce that.
The reason for the closure comes down to certain Part D insurance plans informing their clientele that they could no longer purchase their prescriptions through the pharmacy at a reasonable rate.
Goltz marketing manager Cynthia Porter elaborated on this, saying these customers were told they had the option of transferring their prescriptions to CVS or a mail-order service. If a customer declined either of those options, they ran the risk of dealing with a high co-pay.
“They told them they could no longer get their prescriptions filled at (certain) pharmacies and get their prescriptions for free,” Porter said.
This is something that is happening across the county, as well, meaning that Goltz is just another victim of a changing pharmaceutical landscape.
With their autonomy gone, many of these customers were forced to transfer their prescriptions.
“It’s not even a real fair proposition to say, ‘Yep, we know you’re loyal to Goltz, but you’re going to have to pay an extra $15 or $20 or $25 just to get your prescriptions here’,” Porter said. “It’s such a small operation; they don’t have the ability to run at a discount the way these massive pharmacies do.”
Something similar happened to Goltz a little over a year ago, Porter pointed out.
Although on a smaller scale, one insurance company took a percentage of Goltz’s clientele, which Porter said amounted to about 12-15%.
“The insurance companies, in the interest of enhancing their profits, are just kind of removing choices from their clients and customers.”
Goltz’s owners, Colony RX, were backed against a wall, so to speak, and felt the necessary thing to do was sell to a company they felt could adequately serve their customers.
That ended up being Walgreens.
“They felt like maybe it was possible that, in the future, Walgreens would be able to compete against other big players, like CVS, to maybe still be able to serve some of those people without their costs going up,” Porter relayed. “Which is something a little shop like Goltz could never do, but maybe a big outfit like Walgreens has the ability to be a lot more competitive.”
Former owner Dan Goltz, who, along with his brother Paul, sold the pharmacy back in 2016, expressed disappointment about the sudden closure, but said he was aware of the challenging business environment that many pharmacies are facing across the country.
“Last year alone, more than 4,000 independent pharmacies across the country closed,” Goltz said. “I understand that changes need to be made to meet those challenges, and sometimes there are no viable options.”
Goltz added that the U.S. Supreme Court recently issued an opinion against pharmacy benefit managers—who he called the “middlemen” who set what pharmacies get paid—which allows state to regulate them.
“For many pharmacies, that action was 10 years too late,” Goltz said.
On if there are any hard feelings about the direction the pharmacy went in, Goltz said: "It is only important for people to understand that I am disappointed that they were not able to continue the pharmacy operation as my brother and I had hoped."
It is easy to blame an outside corporation for the closure of a fixture that is so ingrained in Winona’s storied history, but Porter would like to put that criticism to rest.
“I look at some of things people are saying online about people from outside the community owning (Goltz) and just taking it apart and doing it for profit, and I would just like to say that is 100% not true. (Colony RX) did not buy this business in order to do that,” Porter said.
“In fact, they bought this business because it was very successful. In the last several years that they’ve owned it, it has continued to be really successful. It was a thriving business with a very committed and loyal clientele.
“They are feeling the loss of this as much as the employees and the people in the community, and I’m sure anyone who was a committed customer there is sharing that sentiment.”