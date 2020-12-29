After more than 130 years in business, Goltz Pharmacy says goodbye

Former owner Dan Goltz, who, along with his brother Paul, sold the pharmacy back in 2016, expressed disappointment about the sudden closure, but said he was aware of the challenging business environment that many pharmacies are facing across the country.

“Last year alone, more than 4,000 independent pharmacies across the country closed,” Goltz said. “I understand that changes need to be made to meet those challenges, and sometimes there are no viable options.”

Goltz added that the U.S. Supreme Court recently issued an opinion against pharmacy benefit managers—who he called the “middlemen” who set what pharmacies get paid—which allows state to regulate them.

“For many pharmacies, that action was 10 years too late,” Goltz said.

On if there are any hard feelings about the direction the pharmacy went in, Goltz said: "It is only important for people to understand that I am disappointed that they were not able to continue the pharmacy operation as my brother and I had hoped."

It is easy to blame an outside corporation for the closure of a fixture that is so ingrained in Winona’s storied history, but Porter would like to put that criticism to rest.