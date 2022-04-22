 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Above & Beyond expands; WNB Financial supports program with $10,000 challenge contribution

From the COLLECTION: Meet the Daily News' Above & Beyond students series
  Updated
Above & Beyond

The Winona Daily News’ Above & Beyond program — recognizing and providing scholarships for high school seniors who have overcome obstacles or provided exemplary service to the community — partnered with the Winona Community Foundation in 2021.

Now anyone can contribute to the Winona Daily News Above & Beyond Scholarship Fund at the foundation.

WNB Financial is supporting the Above and Beyond Scholarship program with a challenge contribution of $10,000.

Learn more about the WNB's gift at https://www.winonacf.org/wnb-10000-gift-help-students/

Nine Above & Beyond students will be honored at a reception on May 11 at Winona State University. 

The Above & Beyond fund will provide one-time annual scholarships based upon the dollars available. Donors are invited to come forward and help seed the Above & Beyond fund for this year’s class of nine recipients.

As the fund grows, the hope is to provide recipients with renewable funds as they continue their studies. To give online, visit www.winonacf.org/donate. Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987. Please contact the Foundation prior to making a gift of stock or mutual fund shares.

