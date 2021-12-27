 Skip to main content
Above & Beyond expands; Foundation is accepting donations

The Winona Daily News’ Above & Beyond program — recognizing and providing scholarships for high school seniors who have overcome obstacles or provided exemplary service to the community — has partnered with the Winona Community Foundation.

Now anyone can contribute to the Winona Daily News Above & Beyond Scholarship Fund at the foundation.

The fund will provide one-time annual scholarships based upon the dollars available. Donors are invited to come forward and help seed the Above & Beyond fund for this year’s class of recipients.

As the fund grows, the hope is to provide recipients with renewable funds as they continue their studies.

To give online, visit www.winonacf.org/donate. Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987. Please contact the Foundation prior to making a gift of stock or mutual fund shares.

