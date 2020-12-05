41 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Forty-one new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday morning, bringing the total to 3,047 people.
No news deaths were reported, leaving the total at 32.
Of those who tested positive, 1 is between the ages of 0 and 4; 1 is between the ages of 5 and 9; 2 are between the ages of 15 and 19; 1 is between the ages of 20 and 24; 3 are between the ages of 25 and 29; 2 are between the ages of 30 and 34; 3 are between the ages of 35 and 39; 2 are between the ages of 40 and 44; 4 are between the ages of 45 and 49; 2 are between the ages of 50 and 54; 3 are between the ages of 55 and 59; 1 is between the ages of 60 and 64; 4 are between the ages of 65 and 69; 4 are between the ages of 70 and 74; 1 is between the ages of 75 and 79; 1 is between the ages of 80 and 84; 2 are between the ages of 85 and 89; 3 are between the ages of 90 and 94; and 1 is between the ages of 95 and 99.
In Houston County, 20 new cases were confirmed Saturday, bringing the total to 833 cases. No new deaths were reported in the county, leaving the total at 4.
Support Local Journalism
As for the state overall, 6,337 news cases were reported by MDH, bringing the historical total to 345,281 people.
Of that total number, 301,081 no longer require isolation. 25,144 of those positive cases relate to healthcare workers.
75 new deaths were also confirmed by the state, bringing the total to 3,920.
Since the state began testing residents for COVID-19, 4,492,421 tests have been completed and 2,618,431 residents have been tested.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!