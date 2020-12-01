32nd annual 10 Days of Giving Food Drive kicks off at Merchants Bank

The 32nd annual 10 Days of Giving Food Drive began Tuesday morning with a message of perseverance during these trying times.

Merchants Bank and Winona Area Volunteer Services are partnering to ensure no one in the Winona community goes hungry this winter.

Andrew Guzzo, Merchants Bank regional president, touched on the importance of working with an organization like the Winona Volunteer Services.

“We support the Winona Volunteer Services’ food shelf program that serves without question our friends and neighbor for so many years in dealing with hunger and food and security,” Guzzo said.

Guzzo addressed the changes that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about and stressed that, when possible, things will go back to normal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Although our events that we normally have are going to be altered or cancelled this year, they will come back when it’s safe,” Guzzo said. “We will raise awareness in our community and band together as neighbors and friends to support those in need.”

Even with the pandemic, executive director of Winona Volunteer Services Sandra Burke added that now is a great time for anybody who can to donate to local food shelves.