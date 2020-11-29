31 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in WInona County

Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday.

For the first time since Wednesday, no deaths were confirmed in the county, leaving the total at 30.

Since the state began tracking positive cases, there have been 2,769 positive cases reported in the county.

Of that number, 14 cases are suspected cases of COVID-19, while the rest are confirmed.

Over in Houston County, MDH reports 698 positive cases, while noting that 21 of these cases are only suspected of being COVID.

Like with Winona, Houston has not reported any new deaths, leaving the county total at 4.

As of Sunday morning, MDH reports that 8,953 new cases were confirmed across the state, bringing the total to 312,969 people, which includes 22,613 healthcare workers.

Of these positive cases, 265,613 no longer require isolation.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 3,578 state residents have died from COVID-19. 57 new deaths were reported Sunday.

16,643 people remain in the hospital as of Sunday morning, with 3,750 of them in the ICU.