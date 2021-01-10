24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday in Winona County

Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday, raising the total to 3,760 cases since the start of the pandemic.

No new deaths from the disease were announced locally, leaving the total at 45.

As for Houston County, nineteen new cases and no new deaths were announced by MDH Sunday, raising the total to 1,299 cases with 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 2,165 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 436,572, including 33,921 health care workers, with 414,756 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,935,902 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,082,747 residents having been tested.

Forty-four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,707.

Of these people, 3,653 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 22,763 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,770 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

