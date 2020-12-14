16-year-old driver killed in rollover on I-90 Sunday evening

A 16-year-old driver was killed Sunday evening after a crash on I-90 near Wilson Township.

According to the incident report by the Minnesota State Patrol, the teenage boy was driving eastbound in a Chevy Silverado when he lost control and left the road.

The vehicle entered the median and rolled the report states, and the driver is believed to have not been wearing a seatbelt.

A 13-year-old male from Racine, Wisconsin, was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and he is reported to not have any injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Since the driver is a juvenile, his identity is being withheld at the present time.

Responding agencies include the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson Fire Department and Winona Area Ambulance Services.

