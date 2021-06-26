New Loon Franco Fragapane drinking up opening weeks in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — When Franco Fragapane relocated from Argentina to Minnesota in late May, the Loons’ new winger had expectations he would be passed a gourd of quality Yerba Mate. He could sip from its straw and taste something from home.

The caffeinated plant-based drink is popular in some of South America; it was already enjoyed here by fellow Argentines Emanuel Reynoso and Ramon Abila, who brought it north from Buenos Aires. Homegrown Minnesotan Patrick Weah has taken up the custom, too. But not quite to the level Fragapane had in mind.

After Fragapane’s one-goal, one-assist headlining performance in Minnesota United’s 2-0 win over Austin FC on Wednesday, he was asked about the beverage.

“I make it better,” Fragapane declared through a Spanish translator. “The truth is that I bring it every day, to training, to the games. It seems they came without mate.”