New Gophers big men Robbins, Johnson seek their comfort level

MINNEAPOLIS — Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson would play leading roles in helping the Gophers basketball team replace All-America and NBA draft pick Daniel Oturu this season.

At least that was the expectation Richard Pitino had until both transfers battled through injuries into the first game last week.

It’s been more of a big man-by-committee approach the first two games, but the Gophers (2-0) hope Robbins and Johnson continue to progress Monday in a rematch vs. Loyola Marymount.

“Physically they look pretty healthy, which is great,” Pitino said. “But there are still some things like getting in shape. I think Brandon and Liam saw that foul trouble is going to put you on the bench. And you’re not going to be able to get into a rhythm.”

Johnson is an experienced and versatile 6-8 forward from Western Michigan. At Drake, Robbins had all the talent to be a go-to 7-footer who can stretch the floor and finish at the rim.

“I had an injury close to when our season started,” Robbins said. “That didn’t really help, but I felt good out there. It’s just trying to get a feel out there on the court, especially with a new team.”