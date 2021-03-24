NBA trade deadline looms as Timberwolves ponder deals

Collins also said he would like to see his career continue in Atlanta.

“It might not mean a lot to other people, but I want to be here. I want my future to be here,” Collins said.

The Wolves made a similar gamble last offseason when they traded for Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez, who were both restricted free agents, so the Wolves had some measure of control over where they signed because the Wolves could match any offer that came in. The Ringer recently reported the Wolves rejected an offer for Collins that included Beasley and a first-round pick. Because of their trade with Golden State for D’Angelo Russell at last year’s deadline, the Wolves can’t trade a first-round pick they own until 2024.

The Wolves are confident they can get creative and make the math work with the salary cap should they acquire a player like Gordon or Collins. Gordon is set to make more than $16 million next season, but would be unrestricted, meaning the Wolves or any team could acquire him, have him for a year, and get nothing in return should he decide to walk.