NBA: Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ history — not to mention their odds — in the NBA draft lottery hinted that Tuesday’s version of the annual exercise in perpetual hope would once again end in disappointment for the fan base.

The Wolves have twice won the No. 1 pick, except when they held the best odds of getting it entering the night, and in all other years, they haven’t moved up from their pre-lottery spot. That continued again Tuesday, as the Wolves failed to cash in on 27.6-percent odds of keeping their pick and landed seventh. That meant they will surrender their pick to Golden State to complete the D’Angelo Russell-Andrew Wiggins trade from February 2020. The Wolves would have kept the pick if it had landed in the top three.

The Wolves avoided the worst-case scenario of landing fourth and giving the pick to Golden State, but in a gut punch, the team behind the Wolves (Toronto) and in front of them (Cleveland) both moved into the top four. Detroit ended up with the No. 1 pick while Houston was second. Cleveland came in third and Toronto fourth.

The expected played out for the Wolves, and months of dreaming about landing a top-three pick and possibly taking hometown prospect Jalen Suggs came up empty. Seventh was the most likely slot for the Wolves to land entering the night (29.7 percent).